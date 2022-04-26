RCMP seek Manitoba driver in catalytic converter theft

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys are on the lookout for a suspect connected to the theft of a catalytic converter in the RM of Hanover.

Police said they were called to the intersection of highways 59 and 52 around 3:35 p.m. April 13, where the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle was reportedly taking place.

The suspect then fled the scene and was spotted by RCMP officers, who tried to pull it over on Road 24N. Police said the vehicle rammed the police car and took off.

The driver is described as a bald man in his 40s, around five-feet-nine-inches in height, with a stubble beard and a large nose.

He may be driving an older-model grey Honday CRV with a black front passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment at 204-433-7433 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

