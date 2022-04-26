Menu

Crime

RCMP seek Manitoba driver in catalytic converter theft

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:48 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the driver of this vehicle. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the driver of this vehicle. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys are on the lookout for a suspect connected to the theft of a catalytic converter in the RM of Hanover.

Police said they were called to the intersection of highways 59 and 52 around 3:35 p.m. April 13, where the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle was reportedly taking place.

The suspect then fled the scene and was spotted by RCMP officers, who tried to pull it over on Road 24N. Police said the vehicle rammed the police car and took off.

Read more: Own one of these vehicles? MPI releases top 10 targeted for catalytic converter theft

The driver is described as a bald man in his 40s, around five-feet-nine-inches in height, with a stubble beard and a large nose.

He may be driving an older-model grey Honday CRV with a black front passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment at 204-433-7433 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg autobody shop owner on catalytic converter thefts' Winnipeg autobody shop owner on catalytic converter thefts
Winnipeg autobody shop owner on catalytic converter thefts – Jan 26, 2022
