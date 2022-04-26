Menu

Canada

Environmental stewardship inspires new city of Regina-commissioned artwork

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:15 pm
Bruno Hernani interacts with his new artwork at the city of Regina's Waste Management Centre. View image in full screen
Bruno Hernani interacts with his new artwork at the city of Regina's Waste Management Centre. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Like the new education room that lies just steps away, a new artwork commissioned by the City of Regina offers an immersive and interactive experience which aims to motivate viewers to better care for the environment.

“When we see plastic on fields, in different places of the world, that’s kind of the inspiration,” said artist Bruno Hernani of his new piece, which hangs in the entrance of the centre.

“My inspiration was to see how we can transform that and how we can empower ourselves to make a change. Instead of seeing plastic in the environment we can see a living field of wheat or any type of living organism.”

Read more: Regina kids can now learn how to better manage waste with the touch of a button

The artwork, which displays a sweeping prairie vista complete with lifelike skies and a lone grain elevator standing tall against the sun, was made in part from recycled wood and plastic water bottles.

Click to play video: 'Biodegradable solutions to world’s plastic problem emerging from natural world' Biodegradable solutions to world’s plastic problem emerging from natural world

Hernani says he envisioned a field not only free of plastic, but a setting that gives that waste new use. That’s where the piece’s interactivity comes into play.

As described by Hernani, “slider-crank mechanisms run by magnetic pendulums generate aleatory movement on grass made of recyclable plastic bottles.”

“The idea was to integrate a lot of my interests as an artist and also in my personal life too,” said Hernani, who is an engineer.

Techniques to create the installation included woodwork, 3D printing, crafts and lighting.

Hernani, who has also hosted art workshops focusing on the usage of recycled materials, said he hopes kids are inspired by the artwork when they visit the new education room on field trips and outings.

Hernani’s artwork hangs in the entrance of the city of Regina’s new Waste Management Centre. View image in full screen
Hernani’s artwork hangs in the entrance of the city of Regina’s new Waste Management Centre. Connor O'Donovan / Global News
