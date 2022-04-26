Environmental stewardship inspires new city of Regina-commissioned artwork

Send this page to someone via email

Like the new education room that lies just steps away, a new artwork commissioned by the City of Regina offers an immersive and interactive experience which aims to motivate viewers to better care for the environment.

Also new at the Waste Management Centre – this interactive art piece done by Bruno Hernani, which showcases the famous agricultural fields of Saskatchewan free of the plastic so often seen entangled in crops #yqr pic.twitter.com/S1MlfuKKkp — Connor O'Donovan (@ConnODonNews) April 26, 2022

“When we see plastic on fields, in different places of the world, that’s kind of the inspiration,” said artist Bruno Hernani of his new piece, which hangs in the entrance of the centre.

“My inspiration was to see how we can transform that and how we can empower ourselves to make a change. Instead of seeing plastic in the environment we can see a living field of wheat or any type of living organism.”

The artwork, which displays a sweeping prairie vista complete with lifelike skies and a lone grain elevator standing tall against the sun, was made in part from recycled wood and plastic water bottles.

Hernani says he envisioned a field not only free of plastic, but a setting that gives that waste new use. That’s where the piece’s interactivity comes into play.

As described by Hernani, “slider-crank mechanisms run by magnetic pendulums generate aleatory movement on grass made of recyclable plastic bottles.”

“The idea was to integrate a lot of my interests as an artist and also in my personal life too,” said Hernani, who is an engineer.

Techniques to create the installation included woodwork, 3D printing, crafts and lighting.

Hernani, who has also hosted art workshops focusing on the usage of recycled materials, said he hopes kids are inspired by the artwork when they visit the new education room on field trips and outings.

View image in full screen Hernani’s artwork hangs in the entrance of the city of Regina’s new Waste Management Centre. Connor O'Donovan / Global News