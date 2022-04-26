Kingston police seek possible witness to concert assault

Kingston police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a violent assault at the April 15 Glorious Sons concert at the Leon’s Centre.
Police have released still images of a man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a medium build and a brownish beard. The man was wearing a grey “Perth Brewery” hoodie and brown construction boots.
Police say the man may have witnessed the assault.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Dan Silver of Kingston police.
