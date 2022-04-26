Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police seek possible witness to concert assault

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 12:10 pm
Kingston Police say the man in this photo may have witnessed a violent assault at Glorious Sons concert April 15.
Kingston Police say the man in this photo may have witnessed a violent assault at Glorious Sons concert April 15. Kingston Police

Kingston police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a violent assault at the April 15 Glorious Sons concert at the Leon’s Centre.

Police have released still images of a man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a medium build and a brownish beard. The man was wearing a grey “Perth Brewery” hoodie and brown construction boots.

Read more: Kingston police looking for alleged porch pirate

Police say the man may have witnessed the assault.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can contact Det. Dan Silver of Kingston police.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. baby formula maker signs deal with goat farmers in Ontario, Quebec' Kingston, Ont. baby formula maker signs deal with goat farmers in Ontario, Quebec
Kingston, Ont. baby formula maker signs deal with goat farmers in Ontario, Quebec
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagKingston Police tagLeons Centre tagKingston assault tagGlorious Sons tagGlorious Sons Concert tagglorious sons concert assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers