Kingston police seek possible witness to concert assault

Kingston police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a violent assault at the April 15 Glorious Sons concert at the Leon’s Centre.

Police have released still images of a man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a medium build and a brownish beard. The man was wearing a grey “Perth Brewery” hoodie and brown construction boots.

Police say the man may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Dan Silver of Kingston police.

