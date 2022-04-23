Menu

Canada

Safety notice issued after Western University student reportedly grabbed by man

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 23, 2022 2:08 pm
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

Western University‘s Campus Safety and Emergency Services have issued a campus safety notice after an incident Thursday.

The school says a female student reported being grabbed by a man she didn’t know in the area of Brescia Lane around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly left the area when the victim walked away.

Read more: Western University receives recommendations for tackling gender-based and sexual violence

Western says its Special Constable Service and London police were notified immediately and are currently investigating.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, early 20s, 5’8″ and last seen wearing a baseball hat and a jean jacket.

Anyone with information or notice suspicious activity while on campus is asked to contact Western Special Constable Service at 519-661-3300.

Click to play video: 'UBCO student raises concerns about university’s handling of sexual assault report' UBCO student raises concerns about university’s handling of sexual assault report
