Safety notice issued after Western University student reportedly grabbed by man

Western University‘s Campus Safety and Emergency Services have issued a campus safety notice after an incident Thursday.

The school says a female student reported being grabbed by a man she didn’t know in the area of Brescia Lane around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly left the area when the victim walked away.

Western says its Special Constable Service and London police were notified immediately and are currently investigating.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, early 20s, 5’8″ and last seen wearing a baseball hat and a jean jacket.

Anyone with information or notice suspicious activity while on campus is asked to contact Western Special Constable Service at 519-661-3300.

