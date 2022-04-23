Safety notice issued after Western University student reportedly grabbed by man

Western University‘s Campus Safety and Emergency Services have issued a campus safety notice after an incident Thursday.
The school says a female student reported being grabbed by a man she didn’t know in the area of Brescia Lane around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect reportedly left the area when the victim walked away.
Read more: Western University receives recommendations for tackling gender-based and sexual violence
Western says its Special Constable Service and London police were notified immediately and are currently investigating.
The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair, early 20s, 5’8″ and last seen wearing a baseball hat and a jean jacket.
Anyone with information or notice suspicious activity while on campus is asked to contact Western Special Constable Service at 519-661-3300.
Comments