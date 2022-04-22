Menu

Canada

9 restaurants from Guelph, Waterloo Region named among country’s best for brunch

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Saturday Chef: Mother’s Day Brunch' Saturday Chef: Mother’s Day Brunch
Saturday Chef: Mother's Day brunch – May 11, 2019

OpenTable released its annual 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada list this week and restaurants from Guelph, Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas are scattered throughout.

The Earth to Table: Bread Bar, Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro and The Friendly Society from Guelph made the cut, while the nearby Elora Mill Restaurant also earned honours.

Six restaurants from Waterloo Region were featured, with two coming from each of three cities: Cambridge’s Blackshop Restaurant & Lounge and Cambridge Mill, Kitchener’s Charcoal Steak House and Golf’s Steak House & Seafood, as well as The Bauer Kitchen and Sole Restaurant, which are both located in Waterloo.

Two other restaurants from Brantford (Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar and Stillwaters Plate and Pour) round out the grouping from the area that made the online reservation website’s brunching list.

OpenTable says 42 per cent of Canadians have indicated that they will break bread with moms on their special day, with the average tab expected to end up being around $50 per person.

There are a total of 51 restaurants from Ontario on the list while the local restaurants account for more than Quebec (10), Alberta (5) and Atlantic Canada, which had a single restaurant on the list. Brunch spots in B.C. accounted for the remaining 33 restaurants.

“We are seeing pent up demand for dining out across the country with reservations up 21 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels,” OpenTable Canada’s Matt Davis stated.

The company survey also showed that 48 per cent of respondents were going to give moms a dessert, 33 per cent a glass of champagne and 31 per cent a bouquet of flowers.

