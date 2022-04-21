Menu

Canada

Darke Hall reopening ushers in a new era for Regina’s ‘temple to the arts’

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 6:20 pm
The 474 seat facility has been built to host musical performances, theatre, film showings and more. View image in full screen
After over a decade of planning, fundraising and construction, the curtains are again drawn at Regina’s “temple to the arts.”

“Many people grew up performing on this stage. There are so many of us who had careers and just love of the arts using this building,” Darke Hall manager and curator Dawn Bergstrom said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’re going to be able to do that again. There are so many youth who haven’t had that experience and we’ll be able to open it up to them again.”

Read more: Darke Hall at the U of R set to receive a facelift

Francis Nicholson Darke built Darke Hall in 1929 as a ‘temple to the arts, and a centre for cultural activity.’ View image in full screen
Planning and fundraising for the latest restoration of Darke Hall, which cost $19.56 million, began as part of the University of Regina’s College Avenue Campus Renewal Project in 2011.

Trending Stories

While many of the building’s original features remain intact, newly installed staging, lighting, projection and sound equipment are opening up new possibilities for what has become a pillar of Regina’s arts community over the past century.

Bergstrom said inquiries are already pouring in.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before it shut down, Darke Hall had very minimal technical equipment. Most of the time people had to bring their own equipment,” Bergstrom said.

“Now we have state-of-the-art equipment for light, sound projection and video.”

The upgrades will take a space once used primarily for classical performance to a modern hub for rock, pop, jazz, country, theatre, dance, stand-up comedy, film and more.

“We’re really interested in seeing what we can do here because I think the opportunities are endless.”

Read more: Regina’s Darke Hall layout design unveiled

The new and improved Darke Hall features 474 seats, which is a reduction from its original capacity.

But Bergstrom says patrons will likely feel a little more comfortable moving forward.

“We have widened the spaces between the rows and the seats themselves are wider so they’ll be more comfortable,” she explained.

“And cupholders are a new addition so when we have a bar up and running people will be able to bring drinks in with them.”

