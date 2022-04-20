Saskatoon man wins baking show

Send this page to someone via email

Lava cakes were among the many items Ludovic Piejos made when he put his baking skills to the test in a $10,000 competition.

“Watching the show, I was really happy I was able to showcase who I am and what my baking is about,” Piejos said. “Obviously, really happy about it.”

Piejos participated on the Food Network’s series Wall of Bakers, where home bakers compete in three rounds trying to impress a panel of judges with their creations.

Read more: Regina bakeries featured in baking competition on national TV this fall

His carnival-themed dessert made a statement and Piejos won episode four and $10,000. But his favourite part of this whole experience was getting feedback from the judges.

“They have so much knowledge,” Piejos said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to bake for chefs. Usually, I only bake for friends, for family, for coworkers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Inspired by his parents, Piejos discovered his passion for baking when he was just a young kid growing up in France. When he moved to Canada 10 years ago, Piejos brought his talents and dreams of being on a baking show with him.

Read more: Indigenous Kelowna chef youngest to compete on Top Chef Canada

Piejos also wasn’t the only person on the show from Saskatoon.

Judge Tracey Muzzolini, who co-owns Christie’s Bakery, is featured in five of the 10 episodes.

“Just to be involved with so many top professionals was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Muzzolini said.

Although she remains an unbiased judge, she’s proud a fellow Saskatonian won.

“I believe he deserved to win and I think he did a wonderful job. He really represented our city,” Muzzolini said.

Both Muzzolini and Piejos call the whole experience unforgettable and they hope it inspires other bakers to chase their dreams.

“It is not often we see someone from Saskatoon or the Prairies on all of those baking shows and I was really happy I was able to showcase that,” Piejos said. “We have so much talent in this city.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:10 John Catucci on season 3 premiere of his show Big Food Bucket List John Catucci on season 3 premiere of his show Big Food Bucket List – Apr 1, 2022

Food Network Canada is part of Corus Entertainment Inc., which also owns Global News.