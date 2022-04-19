More than $5.7M in drugs seized by Calgary police

Calgary police say they seized more than $5.7 million worth of drugs from a “sophisticated” methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab that was operating in a residence in the city’s northwest.
According to a Calgary Police Service news release, officers identified two individuals who were allegedly engaging in activity consistent with drug trafficking.
Investigators then searched two properties in Chestermere and one residence on the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive NW on April 7 after an eight-month investigation. Officers uncovered the lab during the search of the Calgary residence.
Police say the following items were seized during the investigation:
- 4.57 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $380,000
- 27.21 kilograms of fentanyl powder, valued at over $4 million
- 3,132 fentanyl pills, valued at approximately $122,640
- 2 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately $140,000
- 43.7 grams of crack cocaine, valued at approximately $43,700
- 47,042 Oxycodone pills, valued at approximately $940,840
- 716 Xanax pills, valued at approximately $3,580
- Additional drug trafficking production equipment, including more than 100 kilograms of an unknown cutting agent
- One Glock handgun and silencer, with six additional barrels
- Custom-made automatic firearm and silencer
- 900 rounds of ammunition
- $10,000 in Canadian currency
“It is extremely concerning that a drug production lab of this scale was operating in a residential community,” Sgt. Todd Nichol said.
“Aside from exploiting those who are most vulnerable, drug trafficking attracts unwanted and unnecessary violence to our community. This was a significant seizure for our service, that should directly impact the safety of Calgarians.”
Daniel Heng, 39, and Edric Padua-Balmes, 30, both of Chestermere, were arrested at the Calgary International Airport and have been charged with:
- Three counts of production of a controlled substance
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of the proceeds of crime.
A news conference related to this investigation has been scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.
