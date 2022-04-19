Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police search for missing 63-year-old man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:28 pm
Edwin Babisky, 63.
Edwin Babisky, 63. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Edwin Babisky, 63, was last seen in the Transcona area April 11.

Babisky is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, green eyes and short grey hair.

Police are asking Winnipeggers to check outbuildings and back lanes in and around their homes.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6250.

