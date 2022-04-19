Winnipeg police search for missing 63-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Edwin Babisky, 63, was last seen in the Transcona area April 11.

Babisky is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, green eyes and short grey hair.

Police are asking Winnipeggers to check outbuildings and back lanes in and around their homes.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6250.

