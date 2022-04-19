Environment Canada alerting Hamilton, Niagara residents of strong afternoon wind gusts

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Hamilton and Niagara regions alerting residents of strong winds for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The weather agency says northwesterly winds gusting 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the early afternoon.
“These strong winds will continue through the day before weakening this evening,” the statement said.
Trending Stories
“Gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”
Local power outages are also possible, according to the agency.
Hamilton’s general forecast is calling for a high of 3 C with a chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon.
Niagara Region can expect a high of 4 C and also rain showers or flurries.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments