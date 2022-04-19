Menu

Environment Canada alerting Hamilton, Niagara residents of strong afternoon wind gusts

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 11:39 am
Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning for the Hamilton area as of the morning of Ap[ril 19, 2022. The wethare agency is alerting residents of potentially downed trees as a result of the conditions expected. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning for the Hamilton area as of the morning of Ap[ril 19, 2022. The wethare agency is alerting residents of potentially downed trees as a result of the conditions expected. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Hamilton and Niagara regions alerting residents of strong winds for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency says northwesterly winds gusting 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the early afternoon.

“These strong winds will continue through the day before weakening this evening,” the statement said.

Read more: Canada’s spring has been cold so far. Why it may linger for longer

“Gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Local power outages are also possible, according to the agency.

Hamilton’s general forecast is calling for a high of 3 C with a chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon.

Niagara Region can expect a high of 4 C and also rain showers or flurries.

