Canada

Anonymous donor adds $60K to Mekayla Bali info reward fund

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali' Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali
The saying 'time heals all wounds' couldn't be farther from the truth for the family of Mekayla Bali, the Yorkton teenager who vanished without trace more than three years ago. In the years that followed her disappearance, the feeling of grief, anger, and confusion only grew for her family. But despite their pain, they have vowed to never stop searching for Mekayla and never stop looking for answers. Focus Saskatchewan host Marney Blunt shares their story – May 26, 2019

It was a painful week for the Bali family who marked the six year anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter, Mekayla. But an anonymous donation came at just the right time to bolster the reward for information leading to her return, according to the girl’s mother.

Mekayla Bali disappeared on April 12, 2016. She was seen on various surveillance footage throughout Yorkton, Sask.

Read more: 'He felt horrible': Donor asks for Mekayla Bali's reward money back

Previous RCMP statements said she went to the Yorkton Bus Depot and inquired about a bus leaving for Regina, but it was determined she never purchased a bus ticket.

In a statement to Global News, RCMP say they hope new information will come up to help them find Mekayla.

For anyone who has information about her disappearance, the RCMP asks them to call their local police service or Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously.

Meanwhile, an anonymous donor came forward this week with a $60,000 donation to boost the reward fund to $100,000.

“The timing was really great with her upcoming anniversary and so we were delighted that some people in our community still feel that finding Mekayla is important and they want to do their part to help,” Paula Bali, Mekayla’s mother said.

Read more: Missing Yorkton teen possibly spotted in Edmonton

Paula said the reward fund helps raise awareness about Mekayla’s disappearance.

Trending Stories

“I don’t know for certain, but my inkling is there may be people locally who have information that have not come forward. I’m hoping this will be an impetus for them to do so,” Paula added.

Paula refers to the donors as “our little angel committee” and said she was pleased when they approached her about making the donation.

“We have continued to try and keep Mekayla’s case alive and continuing to bring attention and awareness to her case but (also) to missing children in this province, in general,” Paula said.

RCMP told Global News they do not use nor manage private rewards to conduct missing persons investigations.

“This does not affect the quality or quantity of our resources to investigate,” the RCMP’s statement read.

Read more: Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

“Private rewards may be used in exchange for evidence or information that would lead to someone being charged, or the missing person being found. The details of parameters related to private rewards are typically decided in advance by the family of the missing person.”

RCMP said “all renewed visibility” can occur “in the form of private rewards, memorial walks”  and generate more tips. They follow up on all of them, they said.

— with files from Global News’ Marney Blunt

Click to play video: 'Search continues for Mackenzie Trottier, 11 months after Saskatoon woman disappeared' Search continues for Mackenzie Trottier, 11 months after Saskatoon woman disappeared
Search continues for Mackenzie Trottier, 11 months after Saskatoon woman disappeared – Nov 21, 2021
