Canada

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints a new temporary leader

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 3:11 pm
Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean is seen in a handout photo. On Thursday the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said McLean has been named a new temporary leader while a formal complaint against the suspended grand chief is investigated. View image in full screen
Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean is seen in a handout photo. On Thursday the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said McLean has been named a new temporary leader while a formal complaint against the suspended grand chief is investigated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chief Cornell McLean

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it has named a new temporary leader while a formal complaint against the suspended grand chief is investigated.

The group says Chief Cornell McLean of the Lake Manitoba First Nation will head the assembly on an interim basis.

He is the second temporary leader to be chosen. His predecessor, Eric Redhead, chief of the Shamattawa First Nation, told the assembly he needed to step down because of time constraints and commitments.

Redhead was appointed in March after Arlen Dumas was suspended while the organization reviews a complaint against him from a senior staff member.

The assembly is to meet with chiefs next month for a vote on whether Dumas should continue.

The group has previously said the vote will take place regardless of the investigation outcome.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs tagArlen Dumas tagShamattawa First Nation tagLake Manitoba First Nation tagCornell McLean tagEric Redhead tagnew temporary leader tag

