Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints a new temporary leader

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it has named a new temporary leader while a formal complaint against the suspended grand chief is investigated.

The group says Chief Cornell McLean of the Lake Manitoba First Nation will head the assembly on an interim basis.

He is the second temporary leader to be chosen. His predecessor, Eric Redhead, chief of the Shamattawa First Nation, told the assembly he needed to step down because of time constraints and commitments.

0:22 AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint AMC set to vote on Grand Chief Dumas keeping his position after formal complaint – Mar 31, 2022

Redhead was appointed in March after Arlen Dumas was suspended while the organization reviews a complaint against him from a senior staff member.

The assembly is to meet with chiefs next month for a vote on whether Dumas should continue.

The group has previously said the vote will take place regardless of the investigation outcome.

0:37 AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member – Mar 18, 2022