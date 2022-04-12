Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Brockville, Ont. names new city manager

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 7:47 pm
The City of Brockville has officially tapped Sandra MacDonald as the city's new City Manager, officially removing the interim tag from the position she's held since November. View image in full screen
The City of Brockville has officially tapped Sandra MacDonald as the city's new City Manager, officially removing the interim tag from the position she's held since November. Global Kingston

The City of Brockville, Ont., made it official Tuesday, removing the interim tag from Sandi MacDonald’s title as city manager.

MacDonald has been in the role on an interim basis since November of 2021 and will assume the title permanently on Monday, April 18.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, the city detailed her experience including 25 years in municipal government.

She began with the City of Brockville in 1994 as an analyst in the finance department and quickly advanced to deputy clerk in 2000, then to city clerk in 2004.

Read more: COVID-19 assessment centre in Brockville moving as of April 14

Through the press release, Mayor Mike Kalivas was looking forward to a bright future with MacDonald solidly in the role.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“City Council is very excited to move forward under the guidance of our new City Manager, Sandi MacDonald. Sandi has earned a reputation as a responsible and thoughtful leader demonstrating her ability to work with others. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge along with her established positive relationships with staff and external organizations.

“We look forward to working with Sandi as a tremendous asset to the businesses, residents, and visitors of our beautiful community.”

Click to play video: 'City of Brockville seeks members of the public to fill council vacancies' City of Brockville seeks members of the public to fill council vacancies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City Council tagGovernment tagBrockville tagmunicipal government tagThousand Islands tagCity of Brockville tagBrockville Council tagBrockville Ont tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers