City of Brockville, Ont. names new city manager

The City of Brockville, Ont., made it official Tuesday, removing the interim tag from Sandi MacDonald’s title as city manager.

MacDonald has been in the role on an interim basis since November of 2021 and will assume the title permanently on Monday, April 18.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, the city detailed her experience including 25 years in municipal government.

She began with the City of Brockville in 1994 as an analyst in the finance department and quickly advanced to deputy clerk in 2000, then to city clerk in 2004.

Through the press release, Mayor Mike Kalivas was looking forward to a bright future with MacDonald solidly in the role.

“City Council is very excited to move forward under the guidance of our new City Manager, Sandi MacDonald. Sandi has earned a reputation as a responsible and thoughtful leader demonstrating her ability to work with others. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge along with her established positive relationships with staff and external organizations.

“We look forward to working with Sandi as a tremendous asset to the businesses, residents, and visitors of our beautiful community.”