City of Regina advises residents to prepare for spring blizzard

The City of Regina is advising residents to prepare for the April snowstorm expected to hit this week.

Southeastern Saskatchewan will be bracing for a major spring blizzard this week, with the majority of the storm expected to hit Wednesday and Thursday.

Other Saskatchewan communities like Estevan, Carlyle and Weyburn are expected to receive the brunt of the storm, while Regina residents are being told to prepare for up to 20 cm of snow.

Environment Canada warns that travel will be difficult throughout Wednesday and highways are also expected to be closed in some areas.

Tyler Bein, Regina’s roadways seasonal operations manager, says crews will be working 24/7 throughout the storm to plow and control ice on busy roads.

“Our focus is to make the road safe and passable for our drivers, whether it’s going to stick around for two months or two days, we plow the same,” Bein said. “We plow the snow, we get it off the roads and make it passable and safe for the motorists out there.”

Bein says category one roads can be expected to be plowed within 24 hours after the snow stops falling. Category two roads will follow afterwards.

Bein suggests only travelling if necessary.

“Avoid the perimeter roads with the 60-km winds. A lot of those perimeter roads may get blown in, visibility may be reduced, so take your time, plan your route,” Bein said.

“If you can stay in in the middle of the storm, stay in.”

If travel is mandatory, Saskatchewan RCMP is recommending that drivers scrape off windows and remove all snow from their vehicles before driving. Motorists are advised to drive gently and slowly, especially on slippery or snow roads.

RCMP also suggests stocking vehicles with emergency items such as extra warm clothes, candles, matches, snacks, shovels and booster cables.

