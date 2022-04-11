Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off ‘Give 30’ campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The pandemic and inflation are just a few factors increasing the use of food banks across the country, and Kingston is no exception.

As the holy month of Ramadan gets underway, much-needed donations from the Muslim community are helping out through the ‘Give 30′ campaign.

As volunteers at the partners in mission food bank prepare food hampers for its many clients, the charitable organizations’ executive director, Dan Irwin, says demand at the food bank has never been greater.

“Every month so far this year has been a new record month, so we do really need the support of Kingstonians,” said Irwin.

This time of year is usually a slower time for donations at the food bank, but lending that helping hand is the Give 30 campaign put together by the region’s Muslim residents.

“In Ramadan as we are fasting and feeling hunger and thirst and depriving ourselves of this nourishment, it helps us to feel empathy for those who don’t have food or drink on regular basis,” said Dr. Mona Rahman, co-chair of the Give 30 campaign.

However, that empathy also requires action.

“How can you use that empathy to do something that would be a benefit to the community to people around you. So Give 30 is just that right?” said Imam Michael Taylor, also a co-chair of the Give 30 Campaign.

For the food bank, the financial donations are the most effective way to give.

“Give 30 raises money for us, which is great. We purchase things in bulk so we get great deals in town. Many of our suppliers provide us food at cost, so our money goes a lot further than if you go out to the grocery store to buy items to donate to us,” added Irwin.

Last year the Give 30 campaign raised just over $12,000 and this year, organizers hope to top that amount.