Waterloo Region, London submit joint bid to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed that Waterloo Region and London are teaming up in a bid to jointly host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.

“We can confirm that London and Waterloo Region have submitted a joint bid for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships,” said Susan Cook-Scheerer of Explore Waterloo Region in an email.

“However, as the selection process for the event is still ongoing, we would prefer not to comment in detail at this time. As soon as we have more information we will be happy to share.”

It is likely that some of the games would be held at Budweiser Gardens, home of the Knights, and at the Aud in Kitchener, where the Rangers play.

Story continues below advertisement

The two municipalities will have some stiff competition as Global News has reported that Halifax and Moncton are also teaming up for a bid to host the championships while Saskatoon and Regina have also entered the fray.

In addition, it has also been announced that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City also entering a joint bid to host the tournament.

The games are currently scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk and Omsk, Russia, but they were pulled after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Read more: Saskatoon and Regina submitting joint bid to host 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

It has not been officially announced whether Canada will be hosting the tournament for a third consecutive year although the IIHF has requested that it put together a plan for hosting, according to release from the Saskatchewan bid.

The last two World Junior Hockey Championships were held in Edmonton without any spectators as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from Global News staff