Canada

Kyiv, Ukraine mayor to speak to Toronto city councillors Thursday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 5:52 pm
Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion, left, visits a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion, left, visits a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The mayor of Ukrainian capital Kyiv will speak to councillors in the City of Toronto during a virtual address on Thursday, the city says.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, alongside deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk, will speak to councillors in Ukrainian at 9:30 a.m. An English translation will be provided for councillors and members of the public listening.

The time of the speech may vary based on the two Ukrainian politicians’ availability, Toronto said.

Read more: Students attend Toronto Ukrainian schools after fleeing war with Russia

The City of Toronto signed a friendship agreement with Kyiv when Ukraine declared independence in 1991, more than 30 years ago.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has been vocal in his support for Ukraine, speaking at rallies held in Nathan Phillips Square.

The speech will be livestreamed and can be watched here.

