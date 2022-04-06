Menu

Canada

1 man arrested following Saskatoon police presence

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 4:56 pm
Officers believed a suspect in a home on the 300 block of Avenue H South may have had a firearm. . View image in full screen
Officers believed a suspect in a home on the 300 block of Avenue H South may have had a firearm. . Phillip Bollman / Global News

One man has been taken into custody after the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to an incident in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

An earlier police release sent at 7:14 a.m. said patrol members and tactical support unit members were on scene.

Read more: Two men face firearms charges for incident near Leif Erickson Place

Officers believed a suspect in the home may have had a firearm.

Just after 9:30 a.m. an update from police said the incident was concluded and the police presence in the area was expected to continue as officers investigate.

Police say more information will be provided when it is available.

