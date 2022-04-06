1 man arrested following Saskatoon police presence

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been taken into custody after the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to an incident in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

An earlier police release sent at 7:14 a.m. said patrol members and tactical support unit members were on scene.

Officers believed a suspect in the home may have had a firearm.

Just after 9:30 a.m. an update from police said the incident was concluded and the police presence in the area was expected to continue as officers investigate.

Police say more information will be provided when it is available.

