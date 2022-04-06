Canada set to approve Bay du Nord deepwater oil project: source

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is set to approve a deepwater oil project off the coast of Atlantic Canada proposed by a Norwegian company, Global News has confirmed.

The Bay du Nord project will be formally announced after 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge told Global News.

News of the expected announcement was first reported by CTV News.

The Bay du Nord project consists of several oil discoveries in the Flemish pass basin, some 500 kilometres northeast of St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Norway’s Equinor, which operates the project.

The company says Bay du Nord will be worth about $3.5 billion to the Newfoundland and Labrador government, with oil production beginning in the latter part of the decade.

Bay du Nord would be Canada’s first deepwater project to produce oil, with wells in about 1,200 metres of water pumping around 188,000 barrels of oil a day.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Mercedes Stephenson and The Canadian Press