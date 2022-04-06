Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada set to approve Bay du Nord deepwater oil project: source

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:52 pm
Bay du Nord project View image in full screen
The Bay du Nord FPSO development concept. The federal government is set to OK the controversial project, Global News has learned. Equinor

The federal government is set to approve a deepwater oil project off the coast of Atlantic Canada proposed by a Norwegian company, Global News has confirmed.

The Bay du Nord project will be formally announced after 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge told Global News.

News of the expected announcement was first reported by CTV News.

The Bay du Nord project consists of several oil discoveries in the Flemish pass basin, some 500 kilometres northeast of St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Norway’s Equinor, which operates the project.

Trending Stories

The company says Bay du Nord will be worth about $3.5 billion to the Newfoundland and Labrador government, with oil production beginning in the latter part of the decade.

Bay du Nord would be Canada’s first deepwater project to produce oil, with wells in about 1,200 metres of water pumping around 188,000 barrels of oil a day.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Mercedes Stephenson and The Canadian Press 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Newfoundland and Labrador tagCanada News tagBay du Nord tagFlemish Pass Basin tagBay du Nord oil project tagCanada oil discoveries tagdeepwater oil project tagEquinor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers