Canada

‘Freedom convoy’ organizer Pat King still ‘shopping for lawyers’ ahead of trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail' Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail
WATCH: Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate 'Freedom Convoy', denied bail – Feb 25, 2022

A key figure in the “freedom convoy” that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year to protest against COVID-19 restrictions is still looking for lawyers to represent him at trial.

Pat King, who has been in custody since his Feb. 18 arrest, told a virtual hearing in Ontario court today that he is currently “shopping for lawyers.”

Ottawa anti-government convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee says he is concerned about the time King has been taking to secure lawyers on the record.

King has said in past court appearances that it has been hard to connect with legal counsel while he has been in custody.

He also says he has two new lawyers to represent him for his bail review, although neither of them were at the appearance today.

King, who is facing 10 charges related to his alleged role organizing the Ottawa protests, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order, is scheduled to return to court later this month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
