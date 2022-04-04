Menu

Canada

Gassy Jack statue’s pedestal removed in final step after toppling

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 12:46 pm
The City of Vancouver took down a pedestal Monday morning that once held the controversial Gassy Jack statue.

Demonstrators toppled the statue of John Deighton, also known as Gassy Jack, during the annual Women’s Memorial March in February.

Critics had called for the statue to be taken down, noting that Gassy Jack was 40 years old in 1870 when he married a 12-year-old Squamish girl.

S?wx?wu7mesh ?xwumixw (Squamish Nation) has previously asserted its need to lead the work involving its ancestors and colonization through “respect and collaboration.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

With conversations to remove the statue beginning in 2020, the Nation said discussions were “ongoing, focused on a culturally safe and respectful process that would bring dignity and healing to all involved.”

Read more: Squamish Nation asserts need to lead reconciliation after Gassy Jack statue toppled

While there is no official timeline of what will replace the downed statue, Williams said Squamish teachings show that their ancestors “never rushed anything. Patience was ultimately the virtue here.”

