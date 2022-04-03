Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate homicide at Ontario, Shuter streets in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 9:40 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A man has died after a homicide in Toronto on Saturday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 8:14 p.m. in the area of Ontario Street and Shuter Street near Moss Park.

Read more: Driver killed in Mimico crash that left 2 pedestrians dead under driving ban: Toronto police

They found a man injured on the ground. He was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Trending Stories

Toronto police Cst. Laura Brabant told Global News that officers will be canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

An update is expected later Sunday.

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto crime tagOntario Street tagMoss Park tagShuter street tagToronto Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers