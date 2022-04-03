Police investigate homicide at Ontario, Shuter streets in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has died after a homicide in Toronto on Saturday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 8:14 p.m. in the area of Ontario Street and Shuter Street near Moss Park.

They found a man injured on the ground. He was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Toronto police Cst. Laura Brabant told Global News that officers will be canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

An update is expected later Sunday.

More to come…

Advertisement