Canada

Trudeau announces funds for Iqaluit water system after fuel found twice in six months

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 10:24 am
Trudeau announces $214 million funding for Iqaluit water system
WATCH: Trudeau announces $214 million funding for Iqaluit water system

Iqaluit is getting $214 million from the federal government to fix its water infrastructure after the Nunavut capital’s water was contaminated with fuel twice in the last six months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a virtual press conference.

Read more: Iqaluit water crisis: City shuts down treatment plant due to fuel contamination

He says the money will be used to create a new water reservoir and water distribution system.

The city’s some 8,000 residents couldn’t drink their tap water for 60 days last fall after it was found to be contaminated with fuel.

The treatment plant has been off-line since January, when fuel was found in the water again.

The city had previously asked Ottawa for $180 million to fix its aging water infrastructure.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
