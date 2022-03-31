Pedestrian in critical condition after he was run over by truck in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A man, believed to be around 60 years old, is in critical condition after he was run over by a cube-style truck Thursday afternoon in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. as the truck was exiting an alley onto 9th Avenue, not far from Beaubien Street.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

Bergeron said the driver of the truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn southbound onto 9th Avenue, while the pedestrian was heading northbound when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian fell to the ground and was then run over by the truck. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for shock. Bergeron said officers had yet to confirm the victim’s identity.

2:09 Calls for safer crossing after woman hit by train in Montreal Calls for safer crossing after woman hit by train in Montreal – Feb 4, 2022