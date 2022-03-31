Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after he was run over by truck in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:36 pm
A safety perimeter has been set up after a truck ran over a man in Montreal's Rosemont borough on Thursday, March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A safety perimeter has been set up after a truck ran over a man in Montreal's Rosemont borough on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Staff/Global News

A man, believed to be around 60 years old, is in critical condition after he was run over by a cube-style truck Thursday afternoon in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. as the truck was exiting an alley onto 9th Avenue, not far from Beaubien Street.

Bergeron said the driver of the truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn southbound onto 9th Avenue, while the pedestrian was heading northbound when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian fell to the ground and was then run over by the truck. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for shock. Bergeron said officers had yet to confirm the victim’s identity.

