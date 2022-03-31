B.C. missing teen not seen since March 15 may be with her father’s friend, say police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking the public to help them locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on March 15.

Payton MacDonald was the subject of a report with the Ministry of Child and Family Development (MCFD) on March 16 when staff asked Ladysmith RCMP for assistance in checking on her well-being.

Police said the teen was not located and her father was arrested for disobeying a court order.

The MCFD had a Family Court Order which directed MacDonald’s dad to immediately disclose her whereabouts.

“Unfortunately, Payton’s father was not cooperative and was subsequently arrested and released from custody at a bail hearing on March 18, 2022,” RCMP said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since being released Payton’s father continued to disobey the court order and was arrested again on March 23, 2022.”

He now remains in custody with his next appearance on April 5.

MacDonald was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, March 15, with her father entering his van at the foot of Harbour View Road in Ladysmith, police said.

Police said they have not been successful in finding MacDonald and believe she is with someone known to her father.

0:35 Arrest warrant issued in missing father and daughter case Arrest warrant issued in missing father and daughter case – Mar 23, 2022

“We understand that there has been comments and speculation on social media stating that Payton is not missing or that she is in camp for spring break, however, this is not true,” Staff Sgt. Darrell Sandback of the Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation Section said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we also know is that there is a 13-year-old girl who is still missing, and there are many people who are worried about her safety.”

View image in full screen Payton MacDonald has not been seen since March 15 and police are looking for her. Ladysmith RCMP

Police said MacDonald does not have a phone or access to social media.

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The investigation remains very active and police are asking anyone with information to contact their local police or the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.