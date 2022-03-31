Menu

Traffic

Speed, impairment may be factors in central Edmonton collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:28 pm
Three people were taken to hospital Thursday, March 31, 2022 after a three-vehicle collision in the area of 105 Street and 107 Avenue. View image in full screen
Three people were taken to hospital Thursday, March 31, 2022 after a three-vehicle collision in the area of 105 Street and 107 Avenue. Global News

Edmonton police believe speed and impairment may be factors in a three-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital Thursday morning.

The collision happened at around 7:45 a.m. at 105 Street and 107 Avenue in the Central McDougall neighbourhood.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving north on 105 Street in a Toyota Corolla when it struck a Nissan Rogue that was heading west. A 28-year-old woman was driving the Rogue, according to police.

The Nissan was pushed into a westbound Toyota Sienna, being driven by a 54-year-old man.

EMS treated the three drivers and took them all to hospital. Police said the woman driving the Nissan Rogue suffered life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the Corolla and the Sienna suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No further details were released by police.

