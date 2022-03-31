London police investigate after man injured in Egerton Street home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have launched an investigation after officers were called to assist paramedics in responding to a man suffering from multiple injuries on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to a home on Egerton Street at around 4:30 p.m.

The injured man was transported to hospital, where police say he is listed in critical, but non-life-threatening condition.

Read more: London man arrested in relation to stabbing

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police believe the injuries stem from an altercation between the man and another man who may be known to him.

Officers with the police service’s major crime section are handling the investigation and plan to release further details when they become available.

Advertisement