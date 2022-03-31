Toronto faces Orlando on 4-game win streak

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Raptors (44-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 10-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 5-36 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors have gone 27-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 109.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 103-97 on March 5. Jalen Suggs scored 15 points points to help lead the Magic to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

