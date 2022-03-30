Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

DFO announces closures of Atlantic mackerel, bait fisheries to restore stocks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales' New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales
Federal efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction are proving successful, as none of the endangered animals died last year as a result of becoming entangled in fishing gear or being struck by shipping vessels. Ross Lord reports on the delicate balancing act to protect the majestic mammals, while keeping the fishing industry running – Feb 21, 2021

The Fisheries Department has announced the closure of the Atlantic mackerel and commercial bait fisheries on the East Coast, citing concerns that dwindling stocks have entered a “critical zone.”

The department said in a release today it was taking urgent action to help preserve the stock of southern Gulf spring herring and Atlantic mackerel with the closures in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, allowing them the chance to recover.

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says she recognizes many harvesters depend on the fisheries and promised to work with them and others in the industry to preserve the stocks.

Trending Stories

The department previously put management measures in place, including halving the total allowable catch for Atlantic mackerel last year, but now it says the measures haven’t worked, and fishing from all sources needs to be kept as low as possible.

Read more: Prospect area mackerel fishermen demand answers after lucrative season halted by DFO

Story continues below advertisement

Martin Mallet of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union says the news has come as a complete surprise to the industry and will have far-reaching effects on lobster and crab fisheries in the region, which use the smaller fish as bait.

The department says it’s now turning its focus to investing in projects that support alternative forms of bait.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia fisheries tagjoyce murray tagMaritime Fishermen's Union tagAtlantic Canada Fisheries tagAtlantic mackerel tagAtlantic fish tagfish bait tagMackerel stock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers