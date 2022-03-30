Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision on Colborne Road: Sarnia police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sarnia, Ont., are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a collision that left a pedestrian in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The crash between the pedestrian and a motor vehicle happened just after 6 a.m. on Colborne Road just north of Guthrie Drive West, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to police.

Officers with the police service’s traffic unit are hoping to gather information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

In particular, police are asking if anyone had “noticed a male, 6 foot, 2 inches tall, with long hair, in the area just prior to the collision.”

Those with information can contact Const. Mike Ross at 519-344-8861 ext. 6216.