Canada

Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision on Colborne Road: Sarnia police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2022 9:41 am
Sarnia police officers investigate the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Sarnia police officers investigate the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Wednesday morning. Sarnia Police Service

Police in Sarnia, Ont., are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a collision that left a pedestrian in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The crash between the pedestrian and a motor vehicle happened just after 6 a.m. on Colborne Road just north of Guthrie Drive West, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to police.

Attempted murder charge laid against Central Huron man in Brucefield-area shooting: OPP

Officers with the police service’s traffic unit are hoping to gather information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

In particular, police are asking if anyone had “noticed a male, 6 foot, 2 inches tall, with long hair, in the area just prior to the collision.”

Those with information can contact Const. Mike Ross at 519-344-8861 ext. 6216.

