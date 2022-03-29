Court to rule on motion to allow sale of flavoured e cigarettes in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick judge has reserved his decision on a motion to suspend the province’s ban on flavoured e-cigarettes.

Judge Terrance Morrison of the Court of Queen’s Bench heard arguments in a Burton, N.B., courtroom Tuesday afternoon and will deliver his decision on Thursday.

The province has banned e-cigarette flavours, except for tobacco flavour, since last September, but some store owners want to be able to resume sales pending their full court challenge.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that without the flavoured products, people trying to quit smoking will go back to smoking tobacco, which poses a greater health risk.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the province say if the legislation is struck down, it will result in a jump in youth vaping rates.

Similar bans on flavoured e-cigarettes are in place in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Northwest Territories, and last year a motion to suspend Nova Scotia’s legislation was dismissed by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

