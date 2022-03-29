Menu

Canada

Court to rule on motion to allow sale of flavoured e cigarettes in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister says legislation is pending as opposition calls for clamp down on youth vaping' N.B. health minister says legislation is pending as opposition calls for clamp down on youth vaping
Pressure is mounting on the New Brunswick government to introduce measures to crack down on youth vaping. Silas Brown reports – May 16, 2021

A New Brunswick judge has reserved his decision on a motion to suspend the province’s ban on flavoured e-cigarettes.

Judge Terrance Morrison of the Court of Queen’s Bench heard arguments in a Burton, N.B., courtroom Tuesday afternoon and will deliver his decision on Thursday.

The province has banned e-cigarette flavours, except for tobacco flavour, since last September, but some store owners want to be able to resume sales pending their full court challenge.

Read more: N.B. health minister says legislation pending, as opposition calls for clamp down on youth vaping

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that without the flavoured products, people trying to quit smoking will go back to smoking tobacco, which poses a greater health risk.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the province say if the legislation is struck down, it will result in a jump in youth vaping rates.

Similar bans on flavoured e-cigarettes are in place in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Northwest Territories, and last year a motion to suspend Nova Scotia’s legislation was dismissed by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Vaping tagE-cigarettes tagTobacco tagE-Cigarette tagFlavoured E-cigarettes tagflavoured e-cigs tagflavoured tobacco product tagNB e-cigarettes tag

