World

Whitehouse spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Europe with Biden

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 27, 2022 10:08 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden’s comments' U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden’s comments
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the U.S. had no strategy for regime change in Russia, following comments Saturday by President Joe Biden in which he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Blinken went on to say that the president and the White House made the point that Putin "cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression" in Ukraine or against anyone else.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Read more: Biden calls for Russia’s Putin to be removed: ‘This man cannot remain in power’

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing “mild symptoms,” adding that “in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

The White House said Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. from the trip as part of required pre-arrival testing.

