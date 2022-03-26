Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating serious morning crash on Deerfoot Trail

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 4:31 pm
Investigators were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Investigators were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on March 26, 2022. Global News

Calgary police believe alcohol may have played a role in an early morning crash that sent four people to hospital.

The two-vehicle collision, which included a taxi, happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, just south of 32 Avenue N.E.

Investigators said the cab had pulled over to let out two sick passengers, leaving the driver, a 39-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman in the vehicle.

Police said that’s when a small SUV driven by a 19-year-old man hit the taxi, causing it to spin into the road, coming to rest across the centre lanes.

The SUV also spun around.

The driver and the sole passenger that was still in the cab were removed from the vehicle by the Calgary fire department and taken to Foothills Hospital. The driver is in serious condition while the passenger is in life-threatening condition.

Police said they currently remain in hospital.

The two cab passengers who had fallen ill and left the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries.

Deerfoot Trail was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.

