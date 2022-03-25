Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after firearms, purple fentanyl located at Lindsay residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:03 am
Police in Lindsay seized firearms and a quantity of fentanyl during a search of a residence on March 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay seized firearms and a quantity of fentanyl during a search of a residence on March 24, 2022. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Three people face weapons and drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

As part of an investigation officers executed a search warrant at a residence on St. Paul Street where they located and seized a revolver reported stolen in Durham region, a shotgun, three replica firearms, a set of brass knuckles and a quantity of purple fentanyl, says the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Lindsay: police

Tessa Geraghty, 23, and Ruby Cartlon-Neal, 24, both of Lindsay, and Andre Francis, 24, of Bowmanville, were arrested and each charged with the following:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Breach of firearms regulation – storage of a firearm or restricted firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
Trending Stories

Geraghty was additionally charged with failure to comply with probation order. Francis had an additional count of possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCity of Kawartha Lakes taglindsay tagGuns tagFirearm tagWeapons tagDrug Possession tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay crime tagOpiods tagpurple fentanyl tagLindsay drug bust tagweapons and drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers