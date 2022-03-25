3 arrested after firearms, purple fentanyl located at Lindsay residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face weapons and drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

As part of an investigation officers executed a search warrant at a residence on St. Paul Street where they located and seized a revolver reported stolen in Durham region, a shotgun, three replica firearms, a set of brass knuckles and a quantity of purple fentanyl, says the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

Tessa Geraghty, 23, and Ruby Cartlon-Neal, 24, both of Lindsay, and Andre Francis, 24, of Bowmanville, were arrested and each charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – storage of a firearm or restricted firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Geraghty was additionally charged with failure to comply with probation order. Francis had an additional count of possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday, police said.