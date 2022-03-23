One man in hospital, another person in police custody after Halifax stabbing

One man is in hospital and another person is in police custody following an early morning stabbing in Halifax.
Police were called to a home on Flamingo Dr. just after 1 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested one suspect at the scene.
Police say the stabbing is not believed to be a random incident and investigators are not looking for additional suspects at this time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
