Crime

One man in hospital, another person in police custody after Halifax stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 7:34 am
One man is in hospital and another person is in police custody following an early morning stabbing in Halifax.

Police were called to a home on Flamingo Dr. just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene.

Read more: Halifax police looking for cell phone videos taken in aftermath of fatal shooting

Police say the stabbing is not believed to be a random incident and investigators are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
