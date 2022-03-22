Hamilton, Niagara under special weather statements ahead of possible freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain advisory for the Hamilton area starting late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday morning.

Canada’s weather agency says 10 to 20 millimetres of rain could drop in the city over the next 24 hours and could induce flooding in low-lying areas.

“The partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall and localized flooding in low-lying areas may be possible,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

“Ice accretion combined with gusty easterly winds may result in localized power outages.”

The general forecast is calling for the freezing rain to change to just rain by noon.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady between zero and 1 C Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Niagara Region has a rainfall advisory with potentially 15 to 25 millimetres falling throughout Wednesday amid a high of 5 C.

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a large system encompassing an area from northwestern Ontario to the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the impending rain.

The system has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to Texas and is expected to make its way to Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

“So we’re not going to be dealing with severe weather, but we’ve got some freezing rain potential,” Farnell said.

“London, Guelph, Kitchener, these areas could see several hours of freezing rain.”