Weather

Hamilton, Niagara under special weather statements ahead of possible freezing rain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
Colder than normal conditions will prevail through at least the first week or two of April. As Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports, this late-season chill combined with an active storm track means lots of rain and at least the potential for additional snow and ice.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain advisory for the Hamilton area starting late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday morning.

Canada’s weather agency says 10 to 20 millimetres of rain could drop in the city over the next 24 hours and could induce flooding in low-lying areas.

“The partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall and localized flooding in low-lying areas may be possible,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

“Ice accretion combined with gusty easterly winds may result in localized power outages.”

The general forecast is calling for the freezing rain to change to just rain by noon.

Read more: GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible freezing rain

Temperatures are expected to remain steady between zero and 1 C Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Niagara Region has a rainfall advisory with potentially 15 to 25 millimetres falling throughout Wednesday amid a high of 5 C.

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a large system encompassing an area from northwestern Ontario to the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the impending rain.

The system has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to Texas and is expected to make its way to Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

“So we’re not going to be dealing with severe weather, but we’ve got some freezing rain potential,” Farnell said.

“London, Guelph, Kitchener, these areas could see several hours of freezing rain.”

