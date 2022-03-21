Menu

Canada

RCMP uncover several guns, drugs and cash in Portage la Prairie home

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:59 pm
Items seized by RCMP. View image in full screen
Items seized by RCMP. RCMP website

RCMP say several guns were seized following a search of a Portage la Prairie home.

Police, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), executed the search on March 18.

Read more: Man from Norway House Cree Nation charged after double stabbing

Inside the home, they found a handgun, three rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition, meth, cocaine, prescription pills and cash.

Trending Stories

A 27 year-old male has has received several charges, including possession of a restricted firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

