RCMP uncover several guns, drugs and cash in Portage la Prairie home

RCMP say several guns were seized following a search of a Portage la Prairie home.
Police, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), executed the search on March 18.
Inside the home, they found a handgun, three rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition, meth, cocaine, prescription pills and cash.
A 27 year-old male has has received several charges, including possession of a restricted firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
