Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dog rescued after falling through ice in Sifton Bog: London, Ont. fire department

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2022 11:12 am
london fire dog rescue sifton bog View image in full screen
London, Ont., dog Lucy was rescued by firefighters after falling through the ice on March 17, 2022. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter

Lucy the dog had the luck of the Irish on her side Thursday morning after a scary experience on the trails in London, Ont.

According to the London Fire Department, Lucy got a bit distracted by the geese at Sifton Bog, in the Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road area, and ended up falling through ice sometime before 9:45 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Read more: Halton police officers enter burning home, rescue 3 dogs

The London Fire Department was called in for a water rescue. Shortly after 10 a.m., officials had confirmed that the dog was safely out of the water.

Story continues below advertisement

“Happy tails! Lucy is out and healthy. Lucy’s mom thanks the water rescue team,” the fire department tweeted.

Trending Stories

The London Fire Department is using the opportunity to remind everyone in the community that “no ice is safe ice.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario man travels to Ukraine to help rescue friend’s sister' Ontario man travels to Ukraine to help rescue friend’s sister
Ontario man travels to Ukraine to help rescue friend’s sister
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. Patrick's Day tagLondon Fire tagDog Rescue tagLondon Fire Department tagFalling Through Ice tagSifton Bog tagdog rescued from water tagLucy The Dog tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers