Dog rescued after falling through ice in Sifton Bog: London, Ont. fire department

Lucy the dog had the luck of the Irish on her side Thursday morning after a scary experience on the trails in London, Ont.

According to the London Fire Department, Lucy got a bit distracted by the geese at Sifton Bog, in the Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road area, and ended up falling through ice sometime before 9:45 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

The London Fire Department was called in for a water rescue. Shortly after 10 a.m., officials had confirmed that the dog was safely out of the water.

Happy tails! 🐾 Lucy is out and healthy. Lucy’s mom thanks the water rescue team. The geese got Lucy’s attention. The LFD reminds all #noiceissafeice #ldnont @LPFFA pic.twitter.com/jDzXZjE1Nn — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 17, 2022

“Happy tails! Lucy is out and healthy. Lucy’s mom thanks the water rescue team,” the fire department tweeted.

The London Fire Department is using the opportunity to remind everyone in the community that “no ice is safe ice.”

