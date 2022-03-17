Wanted Peterborough man arrested following business break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a business break-in early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a plaza in the area of Hilliard Street and Marina Boulevard.

“It was reported that a male had approached a business, smashed a window, and went inside,” police said.

No one was found in the business, but officers located a suspect matching the description provided a short distance away. Police say the man was in possession of a hammer at the time of his arrest.

A 40-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering and possession of a break-in instrument.

Police say the accused was also found to be wanted on nine outstanding warrants.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.