Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Oshawa, Ont. teacher charged with luring

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:22 pm
A 44-year-old Oshawa teacher is facing child luring charges. View image in full screen
A 44-year-old Oshawa teacher is facing child luring charges. File / Global News

A 44-year-old Oshawa teacher has been charged with luring a Kawartha Lakes, Ont., minor online in 2016.

Investigators from the child exploitation unit began an investigation in February after receiving information about the incident.

Read more: Toronto man facing more than 100 charges in child luring investigation, police say

Police say the suspect, Joel Banbury, was a teacher at Coronation Public School and previously a teacher at David Bouchard Public School, both in Oshawa.

Trending Stories

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Banbury, of Scugog, is charged with luring to facilitate the commission of sexual assault and luring to facilitate the commission of sexual interference.

Investigators say they want to make sure there are no other victims, and are asking for those with any information to contact Durham police.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOshawa tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police tagTeacher tagChild Exploitation tagLuring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers