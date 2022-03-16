Oshawa, Ont. teacher charged with luring

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Oshawa teacher has been charged with luring a Kawartha Lakes, Ont., minor online in 2016.

Investigators from the child exploitation unit began an investigation in February after receiving information about the incident.

Police say the suspect, Joel Banbury, was a teacher at Coronation Public School and previously a teacher at David Bouchard Public School, both in Oshawa.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Banbury, of Scugog, is charged with luring to facilitate the commission of sexual assault and luring to facilitate the commission of sexual interference.

Investigators say they want to make sure there are no other victims, and are asking for those with any information to contact Durham police.

