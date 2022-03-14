Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a series of thefts involving women in their 60s and 70s, who were shopping at the time of the incidents.

Police said the first victim, in her 70s, was shopping at a Regent Avenue location on Friday, when a man approached and distracted her while her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart.

The woman’s bank account was accessed, but the transaction was denied.

The same day, another woman in her 70s was approached by two men in a McPhillips Street grocery store parking lot. Police said the suspects distracted her by telling her that her vehicle was on fire. While she was looking for the “fire”, one of them men stole her wallet, which contained cash and a debit card.

As with the first incident, an attempt to withdraw money from her account was unsuccessful.

A third woman, in her 60s, was approached twice on Sunday — first in a McPhillips Street grocery store, and later in the parking lot while she was putting groceries in her car. A male suspect distracted her and stole a cell phone.

Police said there were no injuries in any of the incidents, and that none of the suspects or victims were known to each other, but are urging Winnipeggers to be aware of their surroundings, especially when approached by strangers.

Const. Claude Chancy said it’s too early to tell if the thefts are connected.

“The victims have something in common — all being women. As far as the perpetrators of these acts, at this time these investigations are only in the beginning stages.

“There’s no correlation, as far as we know.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

