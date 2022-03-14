Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Singer Traci Braxton of ‘Braxton Family Values’ dies at 50

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 14, 2022 9:19 am
Traci Braxton attends WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp. View image in full screen
Traci Braxton attends WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" party on Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. Braxton, one of the sisters featured in the reality series ‘Braxton Family Values,’ died Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). CS KXS**NY**

Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series Braxton Family Values, died at age 50 on Saturday.

Her sister, Toni, and family said that Braxton died “this morning as the snow was falling.”

According to reports, Traci Braxton had been fighting esophageal cancer.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” the family said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Braxton Family Values aired for seven seasons starting in 2011 on WeTV.

It focused on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their extended families.

Traci was an actor and singer who released albums in 2014 and 2018, with the singles Last Call and Broken Things her best-known songs.

Click to play video: 'Canadian pop rocker Fefe Dobson releases new music' Canadian pop rocker Fefe Dobson releases new music

She spent much of her time doing social work for children with disabilities, according to her website.

She was married to Kevin Surratt, with whom she appeared on the TV series Marriage Boot Camp. Their son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said on Instagram Saturday that his mother fought to the end.

“I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s not in pain anymore,” he said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
