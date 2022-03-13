SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
China says priority is to stop war on Ukraine from ‘getting out of control’

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 13, 2022 5:13 pm
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia showing signs of interest in peace talks, U.S. official says
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Fox News Sunday that they are seeing “some signs of willingness” from Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks. However, she said, at the moment it appears Moscow “is intent on destroying Ukraine.”

China‘s priority is to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control, its embassy in the United States said on Sunday, responding to media reports Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion.

“The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting,” spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

Russian missile strikes kill 35 at Ukrainian military training base near Polish border

“The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Richard Chang)

