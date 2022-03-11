SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine says Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol city

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 11, 2022 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kharkiv nuclear research facility damaged by artillery strike' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kharkiv nuclear research facility damaged by artillery strike
Shelling has damaged a nuclear research building at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in northeastern Ukraine, as seen in video posted by a public broadcaster on March 11.

Ukraine on Friday accused Russian forces of violating international law by abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that fell under Russian control during the invasion.

Russia has not commented on the fate of Mayor Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine says Russian forces kidnapped him after falsely accusing him of terrorism.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich, Trudeau departs Europe amid war

“The abduction of the mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol, which prohibit the taking of civilian hostages during the war,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagVladimir Putin Russia Ukraine tagvladimir putin ukraine russia war tagMelitopol tagukraine war 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers