Toronto MP Kevin Vuong co-operating with Navy over charge; yet to decide on court martial

OTTAWA — Independent MP Kevin Vuong says he is co-operating fully with the Royal Canadian Navy, which has charged him for failing to disclose he was charged with sexual assault in 2019.

The sexual assault charge was later dropped and Vuong denies wrongdoing, but as a reservist he was supposed to tell his commanding officer about the charge.

The Navy says the MP has not decided whether to face a court martial or a summary trial, which is less formal and designed to deal with relatively minor offences in the service.

Vuong says he has been aware for months that charges may be brought and he has been co-operating with the inquiry through his lawyer.

Vuong was dropped as the Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York last year after it emerged he had not told the party he had previously been charged with sexual assault.

He was, however, elected in the Toronto riding and now sits as an Independent MP.

Vuong is a naval reservist and holds the rank of sub-lieutenant. He wore his white naval dress uniform when he met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017 to accept a leadership award.