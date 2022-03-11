Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge teen girls in armed pharmacy robberies in Calgary and Chestermere

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 3:09 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Two teenaged girls are in custody in connection with two recent armed robberies.

Calgary police said an armed suspect tried to hold up the Shoppers Drug Mart on Sage Valley Common in the northwest last Friday.

They said one girl brandished a weapon while the other acted as a lookout.

The next morning, a Chestermere pharmacy on Marina Drive was also robbed.

Read more: Red Deer RCMP member charged in on-duty incident

RCMP said two armed suspects demanded prescription drugs from the pharmacist then had an altercation with staff. One person had minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police released images of the young women and tips from the public led them to the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16- and 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges in the two incidents, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm, disguise with intent and assault.

Both were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

They can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary tagCPS tagChestermere tagChestermere RCMP tagPharmacy robberies tagteen girl robbers tagteenage robbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers