Police charge teen girls in armed pharmacy robberies in Calgary and Chestermere

Two teenaged girls are in custody in connection with two recent armed robberies.

Calgary police said an armed suspect tried to hold up the Shoppers Drug Mart on Sage Valley Common in the northwest last Friday.

They said one girl brandished a weapon while the other acted as a lookout.

The next morning, a Chestermere pharmacy on Marina Drive was also robbed.

RCMP said two armed suspects demanded prescription drugs from the pharmacist then had an altercation with staff. One person had minor injuries.

Police released images of the young women and tips from the public led them to the suspects.

The 16- and 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges in the two incidents, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm, disguise with intent and assault.

Both were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

They can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.