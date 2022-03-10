Russian convoy outside Kyiv has redeployed into firing positions, satellite photos show

Send this page to someone via email

New satellite images show the massive Russian military convoy that has been stalled outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv for over a week has now redeployed, with artillery — including probable rocket launchers — moving into firing positions.

The photos, which were taken Thursday and provided to Global News by American space technology company Maxar, also show the heavy damage the Kyiv region has already suffered as forces move closer to the prime target of the invasion.

The Russian convoy, which was estimated to be nearly 65 kilometres (40 miles) long over a week ago, has advanced as far as the Antonov airport in Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv.

Read more: Evacuation of besieged Ukraine city fails as Russia talks make little progress

But Western intelligence said the convoy has been stuck in the same position ever since due to fuel and food shortages, allowing Ukrainian resistance fighters to destroy vehicles and troops.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Maxar’s latest images show that while parts of the convoy remain stretched along the highway on the capital’s outskirts, some vehicles have repositioned themselves in the trees and nearby fields. Resupply vehicles were also seen.

The photos show artillery vehicles, including probable rocket launchers, in firing positions about 40 kilometres northwest of the capital.

View image in full screen Resupply trucks and probable multiple rocket launchers in firing position in Berestyanka, Ukraine on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen Resupply trucks and probable multiple rocket launchers in firing position in Berestyanka, Ukraine on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen Equipment deployed in trees and towed artillery in firing position near Lubyanka, Ukraine on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Moscow is intent on capturing Kyiv and other major cities, with the ultimate goal of toppling Ukraine’s democratic government.

Story continues below advertisement

But three weeks into the invasion, the Russian military has not gained any significant ground. Heavily besieged cities are continuing to resist occupation, despite constant shelling and the deaths of potentially hundreds of civilians.

While cities across the country — including Mariupol, where a children’s hospital and maternity ward were bombed on Wednesday — have seen destruction, some of the worst attacks have been seen in areas around Kyiv.

The photos show a large line of people and vehicles trying to escape the nearby town of Irpin — which has been almost completely destroyed by Russian shelling — only to be stopped by a damaged bridge that connects the road to Kyiv.

View image in full screen A long line of cars and people is seen trying to leave Irpin, Ukraine, near a damaged bridge on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Irpin was one of several cities where officials were looking to evacuate citizens through humanitarian corridors over the past few days. Thousands have been able to evacuate from Irpin and other cities, despite continued shelling that have broken the temporary ceasefires.

Story continues below advertisement

The images also show heavily-damaged residential high-rise buildings in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, and destroyed warehouse buildings in Stoyanka, in the western Kyiv region.

View image in full screen Heavily damaged residential high-rise buildings in Borodyanka, Ukraine, northwest of Kyiv on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen Destroyed warehouse buildings in Stoyanka, Ukraine, western Kyiv region on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Thick black smoke could also be seen rising from fuel tanks on fire at the Antonov airport, which continues to be a site of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Story continues below advertisement

Military equipment could also be seen in the images.

View image in full screen Fuel storage tanks on fire and military equipment deployed around Antonov Airport outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen Fuel storage tanks on fire and military equipment deployed around Antonov Airport outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

In the northern city of Chernihiv, about 50 kilometres east of the Belarusian border, Maxar also captured images of a large shopping mall before and after it was destroyed in an alleged Russian attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos also showed fires burning in an industrial area in the city’s south.

View image in full screen A shopping mall in Chernihiv, Ukraine, before it was destroyed by an alleged Russian attack on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen A shopping mall in Chernihiv, Ukraine, after it was destroyed by an alleged Russian attack on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

View image in full screen Fires burning in an industrial area and nearby fields, southern Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

As of Thursday, potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have yet to yield any progress, with the country’s foreign ministers failing to agree to any terms at their first sit-down in Turkey.

Story continues below advertisement

Over two million people are believed to have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries, creating the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.