Canada

Sand, sandbags now available for North Westside residents, says regional district

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 7:42 pm
The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says in preparation for spring flooding, sand and sandbags are available at the Killiney Beach fire station and the Westside Road fire station. View image in full screen
The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says in preparation for spring flooding, sand and sandbags are available at the Killiney Beach fire station and the Westside Road fire station. Global News

Spring may be two weeks away, but some Central Okanagan residents can proactively get a jump on preparing their properties for possible flooding.

This week, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said self-serve sand and sandbag stations are available at two North Westside fire stations: the Killiney Beach station, 514 Udell Road, and the Westside Road station, 7355 North Westside Road North.

Read more: Okanagan snowpack levels at 90%, in ‘normal’ range

The regional district says residents are responsible for filling their own sandbags, with supplies being replenished as needed.

“Due to the severity of last summer’s White Rock Lake wildfire, hazardous conditions assessments indicate some Estamont and Killiney Beach properties may be at higher risk for potential localized overland flooding and landslides in the event of heavy rains and snowmelt,” said the regional district.

The assessments and maps can be viewed on the regional district’s website.

The RDCO says property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are encouraged to check ditches and driveway access culverts to ensure proper runoff.

Read more: More than 900 residents still displaced in Merritt, four months after flooding

The regional district says anyone with concerns should contact AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204.

Self-serve sand and sandbag stations for Ellison, Joe Rich and Wilson’s Landing will be announced at a later date.

