Driver suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle crash near Halton Hills

Police say a driver from Milton, Ont., is in a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Fourth Line just south of 22 Sideroad in Halton Hills.
Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident happened early on Wednesday and involved a 35-year-old who was initially sent to Georgetown District Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General.
“A passing motorist had located a black pickup truck in the west ditch of Fourth line with a lone occupant,” HRPS said in a release on Wednesday afternoon.
The collision shut down Fourth Line between No. 17 and No. 22 sideroads for hours and is still under investigation, according to police.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments