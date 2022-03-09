Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle crash near Halton Hills

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 4:25 pm
Halton police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Halton Hills that sent one person to hospital on Mar. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Halton Hills that sent one person to hospital on Mar. 9, 2022. Halton Regional Police

Police say a driver from Milton, Ont., is in a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Fourth Line just south of 22 Sideroad in Halton Hills.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident happened early on Wednesday and involved a 35-year-old who was initially sent to Georgetown District Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General.

Read more: 33 arrests, $500K in stolen vehicles recovered through Hamilton police operation

“A passing motorist had located a black pickup truck in the west ditch of Fourth line with a lone occupant,” HRPS said in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision shut down Fourth Line between No. 17 and No. 22 sideroads for hours and is still under investigation, according to police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says lifting of mask mandate is not politically motivated' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says lifting of mask mandate is not politically motivated
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagMilton tagMVA tagmotor vehicle accident tagGeorgetown tagHalton Hills tagHalton Regional Police Service tagfourth line tagMilton news tagMilton car crash tag22 sideroad tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers