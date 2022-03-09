Driver suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle crash near Halton Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a driver from Milton, Ont., is in a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Fourth Line just south of 22 Sideroad in Halton Hills.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident happened early on Wednesday and involved a 35-year-old who was initially sent to Georgetown District Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General.

“A passing motorist had located a black pickup truck in the west ditch of Fourth line with a lone occupant,” HRPS said in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision shut down Fourth Line between No. 17 and No. 22 sideroads for hours and is still under investigation, according to police.

ROAD CLOSURE Fourth Line is closed between No 17 Side Road and No 22 Side Road while our Collision Reconstruction Unit conducts an investigation into a single motor vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning. — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) March 9, 2022