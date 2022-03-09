Man arrested after patient transport van stolen from Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces theft and other charges following an incident at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man seen stealing a patient transport van that had been parked in front of the hospital.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop on Angeline Street North. However, police say the driver refused to stop for police.

“The driver drove down a dead-end street and came to a stop, where he was arrested by officers,” police said.

Steven Smith, 43, of Toronto, was charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and three Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 14.