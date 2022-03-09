Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after patient transport van stolen from Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 11:04 am
A Toronto man was arrested after a patient transport van was stolen outside Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. View image in full screen
A Toronto man was arrested after a patient transport van was stolen outside Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Ross Memorial Hospital

A Toronto man faces theft and other charges following an incident at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man seen stealing a patient transport van that had been parked in front of the hospital.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after pickup truck stolen from Lindsay dealership during test drive

Police located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop on Angeline Street North. However, police say the driver refused to stop for police.

Trending Stories

“The driver drove down a dead-end street and came to a stop, where he was arrested by officers,” police said.

Steven Smith, 43, of Toronto, was charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and three Highway Traffic Act offences.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 14.

Click to play video: 'Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes' Thieves lifting vehicles off driveways within minutes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft taglindsay tagVehicle Theft tagAuto Theft tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagRoss Memorial Hospital tagLindsay Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers